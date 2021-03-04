Harold J. Bates, 79

Harold J. “Harry” Bates, Jr., age 79, of South Carver, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, with his wife, Mary Louise, by his side, Monday, March 1, 2021 at The Tremont Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Wareham.

Harry was born in Quincy, to the late Rachela (Mastrianni) and Harold J. Bates, Sr. He was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1959, and had lived in South Carver for over thirty years.

He had been employed for thirty-eight years with the former Polaroid Corporation and spent most of his career in Waltham and later at the surplus warehouse in Raynham. At the warehouse, he often referred to himself as the “Polaroid junkman.”

Harry was an avid sports fan and in the 1960s had played hockey and continued playing softball and volleyball into his early 70s. He loved the outdoors and for fifty years, enjoyed spending his free time at his cottage in Newfound Lake in Bridgewater, N.H. with family and friends.

Harry loved music from the ‘50s and ‘60s and always sang along loudly, usually off key, no matter where he was. He passed along his love for old black and white movies, especially comedies, to his nieces and nephews. Harry made us laugh with his great sense of humor and we will remember his laugh forever with love.

Beloved husband for thirty-three years of Mary Louise (Miller) Bates. Devoted brother of Sharon Walsh of Newburyport. Nephew of Mildred MacDonald of Vineyard Haven.

Dear uncle of Joseph Walsh and his wife Lisa of Saco, Maine, Cynthia Walsh of Newburyport, Jacquelyn Ranger and her husband Jeff of Kingston, N.H. and her twin, the late James Walsh, Adam Therrien and his wife Taeko of Troy, Ohio, Tara Brown and her husband Andrew of Centerville, Ohio. Harry is survived by many great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

Brother-in-law of Maureen Therrien of Kettering, Ohio.

He is also survived by his special friend of fifty years, Roy Rosa of Swampscott, as well as friends in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, March 8, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. Graveside Services will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery, 21 Green Street, Kingston, on Tuesday, March 9, at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry’s memory may be made to Hospice Services of MA, 10 Riverside Drive, Suite 201, Lakeville, MA 02347.

