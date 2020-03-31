Harold J. ‘Harry’ Merrill, Jr., 94

Harold J. “Harry” Merrill, Jr., age 94, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the John Bertram House in Salem, in the comfort of his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Clara M. (Marcucci) Merrill.

Devoted father of Robert J. Merrill of San Diego, Calif., Lynn Raymond and her husband Reid of Norfolk, Va., and Debra M. Martineau and her husband Philip of Beverly.

Loving Pa of Jeff, Amy, Kimberly, Philip, Andrew, Brian, Brenda, Shawn, and Kelly.

Cherished great grandfather of eight.

One of three siblings, he was the dear brother of Mary E. Priscella of Braintree and the late Catherine E. Elliott.

Harry is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and devoted neighbors who provided caring support for him over the past several years.

Born in Quincy, to the late Harold J. and Catherine L. (Roberts) Merrill, he was raised and educated in Quincy, and had lived in Braintree for the past sixty-three years.

Harry was a proud World War II veteran, having served honorably in the U.S. Army with the 355th Infantry Regiment. He participated in the Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns and received the World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Service Medal, and the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal.

A founding member of the Adams Heights Men’s Club of Quincy, he served as a manager there for many years.

Harry made many dear friends over his lifetime. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor. He always knew how to make people laugh. Harry had a passion for his family and of life, and sincerely appreciated all those who cared for him. He “loved all sooooo much!”

In light of current events, Harry’s interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne took place privately. A celebration of Harry’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Harry’s memory may be made to the John Bertram House, 29 Washington Square, Salem, MA 01970.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy.

