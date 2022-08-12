Harold J. McFadd

After a beautiful life of 98 ½ years, Harold J. “Harry” McFadd peacefully passed away in his home at Allerton House in Weymouth, MA on Aug. 6, 2022. Born in Boston on Feb. 10, 1924, and the youngest of seven children born to Joseph McFadd, originally of Carlisle, England and Fabiola (Corbeil) McFadd, originally of Montreal, Quebec, Harry was raised in the city’s neighborhoods of South Boston and Dorchester. Harry was a 1941 graduate of Commerce High School in Boston. A World War II veteran, Harry served in the US Army Air Forces in the Pacific Theater. After the war, Harry worked at Gillette Company in Boston, before transitioning to New England Telephone, where he had a long career.

Harry’s story cannot be told without including M. Elizabeth “Betty” (Powers) McFadd, the love of his life. Harry and Betty met when they were teenagers and married in 1946. Together, they had 7 children and raised their family in Weymouth. They were close to their siblings and families, and had a circle of lifelong friends. There was nothing Harry and Betty loved more than being surrounded by family during holidays and other gatherings. Harry and Betty loved music and were wonderful dancers. They belonged to square and round dancing clubs for many years. Harry was a self-taught musician, played the guitar and banjo, and enjoyed years of playing music with friends, and sing-alongs. In retirement, Harry and Betty moved to Leisurewoods in Rockland, MA, and were avid travelers.

Harry was predeceased by his wife, Betty, and, recently, his daughter, Pauline (McFadd) Sweeney of Quincy and Hull, MA. He is survived by James McFadd & his partner Candace of Zephyrhills, Florida; Richard McFadd & his wife Sherry of Marshfield, MA; son-in-law Dennis S. Sweeney of Quincy and Hull, MA; Thomas McFadd & his wife Anne of Los Angeles, CA; David McFadd & his wife Lisa of Waltham, MA; Joseph McFadd & his wife Rawley of Lancaster, MA; Betty Ann (McFadd) Gwatkin & her husband David of Lyndonville, VT. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Allerton House assisted living in Weymouth for their kind and loving support. We would also like to thank Norwell VNA and Hospice staff and volunteers who reached out and helped Harry tremendously.

A Celebration of Life will be held in September.