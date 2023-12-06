Harold L. Dilks, 74

Harold Leon Dilks, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023. He was 74.

He was born in Springfield to Flora J. (Babbitt) and Lewis E. “Bucky” Dilks Jr. He graduated from Springfield Trade School in the Class of 1967. Harold worked as a carpet installer for over 40 years, both with Braintree Rug and Carpet World. He also worked as a DJ doing weddings, parties and many family events.

Harold loved spending time by the water. Whether it was his yearly summer trip up to Keoka Beach Campground in S. Waterford, ME or jumping in the ocean across the street from his house with his granddaughter Kalie. He was a massive fan of the NY Giants and proudly opposed the many Patriots fans in his life. Although he wasn’t a Patriots fan, he liked the Red Sox and enjoyed many games at Fenway with his daughter, Rebecca. When he was home, he liked to fix and build computers, watch movies and listen to music.

Beloved husband of 49 years to the late Mary Ann Dilks (Norton). Devoted father to Rebecca Dilks of Quincy and her partner, Joseph Sabella, of Everett, and the late Justin and Robert Dilks. Cherished papa to Kalie Dilks of Quincy and her partner Eddie Lopes of Lincoln, RI. Loving brother to James E. Dilks and his wife Nancy of Chicopee, MA, Lewis F. Dilks III of Haverhill and David M. Dilks of Hanover, PA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Flora J. (Babbitt) and Lewis E. “Bucky” Dilks Jr.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, December 10th, from 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Harold may be made to a charity of your choice. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.