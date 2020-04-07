Harriet Fili, 87

Harriet (Titika) Fili passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, a the age of 87.

A long time resident of Quincy, Harriet was born in Istanbul, Turkey and preceded in death by her late husband Sofianos Fili and parents Anna and Haralambos Tsouroukoglu of Istanbul Turkey.

She is survived by her two daughters; Elizabeth (Fili) Chaisson with her husband Michael of Hanover and Thanae (Fili) Cooper with her husband Kenneth of Acton. Also survived by her four beloved granddaughters, Lisa Chaisson of Chelsea, Samantha (Chaisson) Duffy and her husband Brett of Hanover, Anna (Cooper) Beltzer and her husband Matthew of Concord and Noelle Cooper Hannah and her husband David of Nazareth, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her most favorite little humans (great-grandchildren) Jordan and Owen Duffy of Hanover, Eli Beltzer of Concord and Leo and Sydney Hannah of Nazareth Pennsylvania, also survived by her nephew Van Christie and his wonderful wife Anita of Quincy.

Yiayia was a very special woman who loved and cherished her family. Born in Istanbul Turkey between two world wars, she was the embodiment of the quintessential Constantinopolitan lady, who was versed in amazing homemaking skills. She was a fine cook, a talented sewist, embroiderer and crocheter. She loved to entertain in her home with her delicious ethnic cuisine, that was loved and enjoyed by her family and friends. Her other passions were reading and watching television. But, Harriet’s greatest joy was her granddaughters and their children.

Due to the current health crisis Harriet’s funeral will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church in Braintree (stcatherinebraintree.org) or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org)

Although we cannot gather together with Harriet’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.