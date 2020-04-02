Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation Partners with ConvenientMD Urgent Care to Open Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site In Quincy

ConvenientMD and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site starting at noon on Friday, April 3rd at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care’s Quincy headquarters’ parking lot, located at 1600 Colony Dr.

“This creative partnership with ConvenientMD is designed to help provide timely, easy and critical access to COVID-19 testing in our communities, where our communities need it most,” said Michael Carson, President and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and chair of the Foundation’s board of directors. “This testing service will assist public health efforts in the growing need to identify COVID-19 positive patients, as well as enable hospital emergency rooms and health care workers on the frontline to focus their resources and efforts on patients in the greatest need of immediate care.”

All Massachusetts insurance companies are covering COVID-19 testing with no member cost sharing. Additionally, insurers are also covering telemedicine services. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and other insurance companies are waiving all patient costs for ConvenientMD virtual urgent care visits to be evaluated for COVID-19.

Here are the guidelines for accessing the COVID-19 testing site:

In advance of visiting the COVID-19 testing site at Harvard Pilgrim in Quincy, all Massachusetts’ patients will need to be evaluated by ConvenientMD’s face-to-face Virtual Urgent Care service by calling (617) 303-6400.

After the virtual evaluation, a medical provider will determine eligibility for testing, and if needed, will refer the patient to the COVID-19 testing site.

Patients will be tested in their vehicle by a member of ConvenientMD’s medical staff.

Patients of any age can utilize the ConvenientMD Virtual Urgent Care service, however any patient under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of service.

Individuals do not have to be Harvard Pilgrim members to utilize this service. This service is available to the general public.

“The safety of our patients, employees, and the medical community are of utmost importance during this time and we will continue to take proactive steps to navigate this pandemic as it continues to evolve” said Dr. Mark Pundt, president and chief medical officer of ConvenientMD. “With the help of the Harvard Pilgrim Foundation, we’re expanding outpatient COVID-19 testing at the Quincy location for patients who may be experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Our goal is to continue the mission of reducing the spread of this virus as much as possible. Anyone in Massachusetts now can speak with a provider in a virtual face-to-face visit in the safety of their home, who will evaluate and, if indicated, refer them for COVID-19 testing while remaining in their vehicle.”

ConvenientMD is providing Virtual Urgent Care and COVID-19 evaluation services from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., seven days a week. COVID-19 testing services via this drive-thru testing site are available by appointment between the hours of 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., seven days a week, only after an evaluation. To be evaluated for COVID-19, call (617) 303-6400.

On average, results for COVID-19 testing will take 5-7 days. ConvenientMD will follow up with all patients directly regardless of test results and whether or not they have a PCP.

ConvenientMD is a leading provider of urgent care and walk-in medical services in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.