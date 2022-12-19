Hateful Graffiti Found At Quincy High School

By SCOTT JACKSON

Hateful graffiti targeting the principal of Quincy High School was found inside one of the school’s bathrooms on Thursday, prompting an investigation and drawing condemnation from school officials.

The graffiti found inside a bathroom stall on Dec. 15 included the message, “we want a white principal” and a hanging stick figure, according to Supt. Kevin Mulvey. Mulvey said there would be no tolerance for such hateful graffiti and the student or students responsible would face “substantial disciplinary consequences.”

The school’s principal, Keith Ford, who is Black, notified parents about the graffiti in a letter.

“Hateful and threatening graffiti that included racial slurs was once again found in a Quincy High School restroom today. This graffiti was threatening to me personally, as well as other members of the school community,” Ford wrote in his Dec. 15 letter. “The graffiti has been removed and an investigation is underway so that those identified as involved in this misconduct will be held accountable.

“I cannot emphasize strongly enough that this vandalism and hateful behavior will not be tolerated. Students and staff have the right to be in a school environment that feels safe and affirming. I ask that you please talk to your student about hate speech and the harm that it causes to our community.

“It is imperative that moving forward, we use this incident as an opportunity to reinforce that as a school community, we stand for respect and inclusion. We will continue to emphasize these values at every opportunity inside and outside the classroom.”

In a phone interview the following morning, Mulvey said Ford has the full support of the school district. The superintendent said the incident was being investigated and that the student or students responsible for the graffiti would be held fully accountable.

“Keith Ford has the full support of myself and the SLT (superintendent’s leadership team),” Mulvey said. “We are working together to hold the student or students who did this accountable.”

Parents should use this moment to talk to their children about how highly inappropriate hate speech, like the graffiti in question, is, Mulvey added.

Mayor Thomas Koch, the chairperson of the School Committee, said there would be no tolerance for such incidents.

“Incidents like this are absolutely never tolerated and the immediate, transparent and strong response by the Quincy High school community and the administration is a testament to that,” Koch said in a statement. “This is criminal activity and it will be treated as such. We have one of the most diverse and successful school districts in the commonwealth and we will not let this kind of deplorable behavior change that.”