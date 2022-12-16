Hateful Graffiti Found At Quincy High School

By SCOTT JACKSON

Officials are investigating after hateful and threatening graffiti containing racial slurs was found inside a bathroom at Quincy High School on Thursday.

In a letter to parents of Quincy High School students, Principal Keith Ford, who is Black, said the graffiti was “threatening to me personally, as well as other members of the school community.”

“The graffiti has been removed and an investigation is underway so that those identified as involved in this misconduct will be held accountable,” Ford wrote in his letter.

“I cannot emphasize strongly enough that this vandalism and hateful behavior will not be tolerated. Students and staff have the right to be in a school environment that feels safe and affirming. I ask that you please talk to your student about hate speech and the harm that it causes to our community.”

“It is imperative that moving forward, we use this incident as an opportunity to reinforce that as a school community, we stand for respect and inclusion,” Ford added. “We will continue to emphasize these values at every opportunity inside and outside the classroom.”

In a phone interview on Friday morning, Supt. Kevin Mulvey said Ford has the full support of school district. Mulvey said the incident remained under investigation and that the student or students responsible for the graffiti would be held fully accountable.

“Keith Ford has the full support of myself and the SLT (superintendent’s leadership team),” Mulvey said. “We are working together to hold the student or students who did this accountable.”

Parents should use this moment to talk to their children about how highly inappropriate hate speech, like the graffiti in question, is, Mulvey added.