Healey, Campbell Campaign In Quincy August 29, 2022 Maura Healey and Andrea Campbell campaigned in Quincy on Saturday as the Sept. 6 state primary election nears. Healey, the state’s attorney general, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for governor. Campbell, a former Boston city councillor, is one of three candidate’s in the Democratic primary for attorney general. Healey has endorsed Campbell in that race. In the above photo, Healey and Campbell were joined by Congressman Stephen Lynch, Mayor Tom Koch, State Senator John Keenan, State Representative Tackey Chan, Quincy City Councillors Ian Cain and Nina Liang, and supporters at Beechwood Knoll Elementary School for a canvass launch. Photo courtesy Healey campaign. Share this!