Healey Carries Quincy; Local Legislators Reelected

By SCOTT JACKSON

Maura Healey carried Quincy en route to her victory in Massachusetts’ gubernatorial election on Tuesday, and the city’s local legislators easily turned aside challengers to win new terms.

Quincy voters also backed the winners in the remaining statewide contests and the binding referendums on the ballot.

Healey, a Democrat and the state’s attorney general for the past eight years, received 18,365 votes in Quincy, according to preliminary results released Tuesday night. Her Republican opponent, former state representative Geoff Diehl, polled 9,664 votes in Quincy. Libertarian candidate Kevin Reed received 444 votes in the city.

Statewide, Healey bested Diehl 63.1 percent to 35.3 percent as of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

“The people of Massachusetts have given us an historic opportunity tonight, and a mandate to act,” Healey said Tuesday night.

“We’ll ignore the noise and focus every day on making a difference in their lives. Our job from day one will be to make our state more affordable… It is time for us to model the kind of leadership and collaboration and, yes, the respect that we want to see elsewhere. Because in Massachusetts we lift people up. We come together. And we lead. That’s who we are.”

The victory in the election makes Healey the first woman elected governor of the Bay State and the first openly gay woman to be elected governor in the country (Democratic candidate Tina Kotek’s race in Oregon is still yet to be called.) Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kimberly Driscoll, are also one of the first all-women tickets to be elected governor and lieutenant governor nationwide.

The remaining winning candidates for statewide office on Tuesday likewise carried Quincy en route to victory.

In the race to replace Healey as attorney general, Democrat Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councillor, polled 17,869 votes in Quincy. Republican James McMahon III received 10,172 votes in the city. Statewide, Campbell outpolled McMahon 62.3 percent to 37.7 percent.

In the race for the open auditor’s seat, Democrat Diana DiZoglio, a state senator from Methuen, received 15,242 votes in Quincy. Her Republican opponent, Anthony amore, received 9,718 votes. Statewide, DiZoglio bested Amore 54.6 percent to 38.3 percent. Three third party candidates received about 2 percent of the vote each.

In the race for treasurer, Democratic incumbent Deborah Goldberg received 20,009 votes in Quincy while her opponent, Libertarian Cristina Crawford, polled 5,851. Statewide, Goldberg received 76.5 percent of the vote to Crawford’s 23.5 percent.

In the race for secretary of state, Democratic incumbent William Galvin polled 19,792 votes in Quincy. His Republican opponent, Rayla Campbell, received 7,445 votes in Quincy and Green-Rainbow Party candidate Juan Sanchez finished with 884. Statewide, Galvin received 67.3 percent of the vote to Campbell’s 29.9 percent.

Two of Quincy’s four state legislators, all Democrats, faced opponents on Tuesday.

In the race for the Norfolk & Plymouth State Senate seat, incumbent John Keenan of Quincy received 19,730 votes in his hometown. His Republican opponent, Gary Innes of Hanover, received 7,862 votes in Quincy. Keenan polled 64.4 percent of the vote districtwide to Innes’ 35.6 percent, according to the AP.

In the race for the Second Norfolk House District, which is located only within Quincy, Tackey Chan outpolled Republican Sharon Cintolo 9,315 to 4,013.

Bruce Ayers was unopposed in the First Norfolk District and polled 8,143 votes in Quincy. Ronald Mariano, the House speaker, was unopposed in the Third Norfolk District and received 3,667 votes in Quincy. (The AP does not report results for uncontested races.)

US Rep. Stephen Lynch, a South Boston Democrat, also bested his Republican opponent, Robert Burke of Milton, on Tuesday. Lynch received 19,640 votes in Quincy to Burke’s 8,042, and finished with 69.5 percent of the vote districtwide.

In the race for the District Four seat on the Governor’s Council, Democratic incumbent Christopher Iannella Jr. received 18,610 votes in Quincy to Republican Helene MacNeal’s 8,545 votes. Iannella won 71.3 percent of the vote districtwide.

In the race for county commissioner, Democrat incumbent Peter Collins polled 17,423 votes in Quincy while independent candidate Matthew Sheehan finished with 8,351. Collins was projected to win with 65.6 percent of the vote countywide.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott, both Quincy Democrats, were unopposed this year in their bids for reelection. Morrissey received 22,773 votes in Quincy and McDermott 23,220.

There were four binding ballot questions put to voters this year.

Voters approved Question 1, a proposed constitutional amendment to impose an additional 4 percent tax on income over $1 million; 51.9 percent of voters supported the amendment statewide. In Quincy, 15,081 voters voted yes on the question and 12,420 voted against it.

Voters likewise approved Question 2, which establishes a medical loss ratio for dental insurance; the proposal passed statewide with 71.2 percent of voters in favor. In Quincy, 19,92 voters voted yes while 7,562 were opposed.

Quincy 3, which would have made changes to the regulations for retail liquor licenses, was rejected, with 55 percent of voters statewide opposed. In Quincy, the no vote on Question 3 prevailed 15,374 to 12,523.

Question 4 was a referendum to repeal a law allowing people who cannot prove they are living in the US legally to receive state driver’s licenses by showing proof of their identity and birth date. Statewide, 53.6 percent of voters voted yes, meaning they favored retaining the law. In Quincy, 14,278 voters voted to keep the law, and 12,958 voted against it.

A turnout figure for the state election in Quincy was not available Wednesday. City Clerk Nicole Crispo said the figure would be available once additional ballots are counted on Nov. 14. Mail-in ballots received on Tuesday will be counted then, along with mail-in ballots received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 12, provided they were postmarked on or before Tuesday.

Some 66,000 Quincy residents were registered to vote in the state election.