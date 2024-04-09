Healey-Driscoll Administration Awarding Nearly $10 Million in Student Loan Repayment to Hundreds of Mental Health Care Workers

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) and the Department of Mental Health (DMH) is awarding almost $10 million in student loan repayment to 221 DMH direct care staff and clinicians across the state as part of the MA Repay Program.

The MA Repay DMH Student Loan Repayment Initiative, implemented by the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers (MLCHC), accepted applications from September 20, 2023, to November 1, 2023. Eligible applicants included clinical behavioral health professionals and case managers in DMH state-operated programs. In exchange for four years of providing direct care or case management services in a designated DMH site, DMH providers were eligible for loan repayment awards ranging from $12,500 to $300,000 based on provider type and full-time or part-time status.

The awardees represent the diversity of the DMH workforce from across Massachusetts. Staff receiving awards work in DMH settings in a range of direct care and case management positions, from mental health workers to psychiatrists. Forty-nine percent of awardees identify as people of color and 46 percent speak a language other than English.

The MA Repay Program is a group of student loan repayment initiatives designed to strengthen the healthcare workforce by providing educational debt relief to clinicians and patient support staff across Massachusetts. MA Repay is managed and implemented by MLCHCs in partnership with EOHHS. The first round of MA Repay awards were announced in August 2023 and will provide $140.9 million in student loan repayment awards to 2,935 primary care and behavioral health providers. The MA Repay Program for Continuous Skilled Nurses serving MassHealth members is currently accepting applications on a rolling basis until April 19, 2024.

“Massachusetts relies on our incredible behavioral health workforce to provide essential care to our residents, but far too many workers are being held back by crushing levels of student debt. The MA Repay Program helps to lower the barriers that far too many behavioral health providers face when trying to enter or stay in the field, and it supports the needs of our health care system and economy,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We are thrilled to be able to offer life changing loan repayment to our dedicated state employees who continue to provide care daily to community members with serious mental illness.”

“The MA Repay program continues to provide opportunities to build a strong and diverse behavioral health workforce in Massachusetts,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We are confident that this most recent investment to alleviate the stress of student loan debt will help retain and recruit well-trained and committed providers.”

“We are grateful for the many DMH providers who provide compassionate care for individuals experiencing serious and persistent mental illness each day,” said EOHHS Secretary Kate Walsh. “The MA Repay program is a way to show our gratitude and commitment to the work that people are doing day after day.”

“I am grateful to the Massachusetts Legislature for authorizing this dedicated loan repayment program which enables us to better retain and recognize the dedication of DMH staff who serve tirelessly on behalf of children, youth, and adults experiencing serious emotional disturbance and mental illness,” saidDepartment of Mental Health Commissioner Brooke Doyle.

“We are proud to partner with the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Massachusetts Legislature to provide financial relief and support for DMH providers who work each day on the front lines to provide high-quality care for Massachusetts residents with serious behavioral health conditions,” said Michael Curry, Esq., President and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. “The MA Repay DMH Student Loan Repayment Initiative aims to provide equitable investment in our DMH providers and ensure that we retain a talented and diverse behavioral health workforce in Massachusetts for years to come.”