Healey-Driscoll Administration Issues Safety Reminders Ahead of Anticipated Winter Storm

In anticipation of the winter storm expected to bring 8-12″ of snow across much of the state, the Healey-Driscoll Administration invites Massachusetts residents to plan ahead and review storm safety tips. Information from the National Weather Service Boston/Norton Office indicates a winter storm will impact the region beginning early Tuesday morning, bringing the possibility of hazardous travel, scattered power outages, and coastal flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 1 a.m. Tuesday. With the heaviest precipitation expected during both the Tuesday morning and evening commutes, the administration encourages public preparedness.

Additionally, Governor Healey has directed that non-emergency state employees working in Executive Branch agencies should not report to their workplaces on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

“Although we don’t anticipate a record-breaking snowfall, our administration has been taking early steps to ensure we are prepared to keep the people of Massachusetts safe – and we encourage everyone to do the same,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Recognizing that we’re no strangers to snowy winters, I’m asking Massachusetts residents to take steps to protect yourselves and your loved ones by making sure your homes stay safely heated and traveling on roads with extra care. Please also take some time to check in on your neighbors to make sure everyone stays warm and safe.”

How Residents Can Prepare

Plan ahead and take care when traveling on the roads. Clear snow and ice from your vehicle’s windows, lights, hood, and roof before driving. Utilize safe winter driving practices, including leaving extra room for braking and stopping in slippery travel conditions. Don’t crowd the plow or maintenance vehicles. Stay back at least 200 feet and don’t pass on the right. Prepare for possible power outages. Fully charge your cellphone, laptop, and any essential electronic devices before the storm. Ensure you have extra batteries for medical equipment and assistive devices. Take stock of your emergency kit and ensure it includes seasonal supplies, such as extra winter clothing and blankets.

Manually check your Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) detectors to make sure they work correctly and have fresh batteries. During and after the storm, check your outside fuel exhaust vents, making sure that they are not obstructed by snow or ice.

Additional tips on what to do before, during, and after a winter storm can be found at Mass.gov/Snow .

MEMA’s Eastern and Western Regional Emergency Operations Centers (REOCs) will activate tomorrow to facilitate outreach to communities as the storm progresses through the Massachusetts and respond to any local resource requests.

MassDOT

MassDOT is advising the public to plan ahead if traveling Monday night through Tuesday afternoon as snowfall in most regions will make for challenging driving conditions and poor visibility. MassDOT has made necessary preparations for snowplows and snow removal staff and will deploy equipment as necessary across the state. For real-time updates on roadway impacts, follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The HOV lane will be closed on Tuesday. In addition, all RMV service centers will be closed, and in-person hearings and road tests will be rescheduled. Online Driver License hearing appointments will still be held.

“With a severe winter storm approaching, we’re encouraging everyone to make preparations ahead of time to avoid unnecessary trips on the road,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “If you must travel during the storm, plan to allow for extra time, travel at reduced speeds, anticipate slippery conditions, and monitor MassDOT resources to stay updated on roadway conditions.”

For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions. Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

MBTA

The MBTA and Keolis Boston are prepared for Tuesday’s winter weather and will continue to coordinate with meteorological experts and other teams as necessary. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA , @MBTA_CR , and @MBTA_CR_Alerts for up-to-date service information. Riders can also visit the T’s Winter Travel Guide at mbta.com/winter .

Service details are below:

Subway: Mattapan Line service will be suspended and replaced with shuttle buses from start to end of service tomorrow, February 13, in order to accommodate expected accumulated snowfall and to protect the nearly 80-year-old trolleys from potential damage.With the exception of the Mattapan Line, regular weekday service is expected to operate on all other subway lines on Tuesday. Riders are reminded of the current Red Line shutdown between Alewife and Harvard and the evening extension to Park Street (meaning evening Red Line service beginning at approximately 8:45 PM is suspended between Alewife and Park Street). The most up-to-date service information will be listed on T-Alerts at mbta.com/alerts and on Twitter/X @MBTA .

Bus: Regular weekday bus service is expected to operate on Tuesday.If weather conditions worsen, some bus routes may operate on their Snow Routes and will be re-routed to avoid steep hills, tight corners, and narrow streets. More information on Snow Routes is at mbta.com/winter . The MBTA will post a T-Alert at mbta.com/alerts for each bus line that runs its Snow Route.

. Commuter Rail: All Commuter Rail lines are expected to operate a regular weekday schedule. However, as storm conditions continue, there may be delays or other unanticipated impacts to service.Passengers are reminded to be careful when boarding/alighting trains, accessing stations, and approaching railroad crossings. The most up-to-date service information will be listed on T-Alerts at mbta.com/alerts and on Twitter/X @MBTA_CR and @MBTA_CR_Alerts .

Ferry: Disruptions to ferry service are possible tomorrow due to inclement weather. The most up-to-date service information will be available on T-Alerts at mbta.com/alerts.

The RIDE: RIDE services will be unaffected and will operate as planned.

While crews will be working to clear snow and ice throughout the system on Tuesday, riders are asked to use caution on platforms and at bus stops.

The MBTA will operate non-passenger trains to assist in keeping tracks clear and to look for any trees or branches that pose a threat to overhead wires. Generators are deployed at key locations to mitigate the risk of potential power outages. MBTA emergency crews are on standby throughout the storm to respond to rail issues, issues affecting power systems, potential switch problems, and any flooding issues that may occur. Power crews will be on hand to inspect overhead wires on the Blue and Green lines for ice buildup on catenary wires. Crews will use ice cutters, installed on vehicles, to safely remove ice from impacting power lines. Increased staffing will be on-site throughout the duration of the weather event to respond to weather-related issues, and rail-borne snow-fighting equipment will be pre-deployed at key locations around the rapid transit network. The T also has contractors at the ready for snow clearing along key bus routes and T facility/employee parking, freeing up T personnel to concentrate on core system functions.

Regarding the Commuter Rail, the MBTA and Keolis have more than 1,000 pieces of snow fighting equipment, including snow blowers, salt trucks, plows, and other equipment, that are deployed across the Commuter Rail network ahead of storms. To mitigate risk impacts to rail infrastructure from snow and ice, Keolis also deploys specialized equipment across the network such as snow jets and switch heaters that help keep rail switches clear of ice and snow and properly functioning. Ahead of the storm these switch heaters will be activated to ensure normal flow of train traffic. During the storm, Keolis personnel clear snow, apply sand and salt to passenger areas and MBTA parking lots managed by Keolis, and responds to any incidents, such as downed trees.

Massport

Boston Logan International and Worcester Regional airports could see possible delays due to the storm. Passengers flying over the weekend should check with their airline for the most accurate information about flights and allow themselves extra time to get to and from the airports. Both airports are fully staffed with specialized snow removal equipment and will be prepared for the storm.

Department of Conservation and Recreation

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is monitoring the forecast and preparing its snow removal equipment for its roadways and properties in anticipation of a plowable event. DCR is also preparing for potential power outages and downed trees and will have emergency crews staged to assist as needed. The agency has activated its statewide storm center.

In preparation of the storm, DCR will close the Winthrop Parkway as of 9 p.m. tonight with an expected reopening on Wednesday; public skating will be canceled at Boston area rinks tomorrow until 3 p.m., when they will open to permitted groups; Kelly Rink will be closed for the duration of the day tomorrow with an expected reopening on Wednesday; and all DCR visitor centers across the state will be closed for the day tomorrow to encourage people to remain off the roads during the storm. Please check DCR’s website and social media for up-to-date information on closures and reopenings at DCR properties.

DCR will follow the lead and timing of any municipal parking bans on our urban parkways. Currently, the City of Boston has implemented a parking ban as of 10 p.m. tonight and we will continue to work closely with our municipal partners to implement any necessary parking restrictions throughout the storm.

Department of Public Utilities

The Department of Public Utilities and the Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs) continue to monitor the weather forecast. The DPU and EDCs remain in close communication as the storm develops. The EDCs conduct daily storm planning calls and provide regular updates to the DPU regarding storm preparation activities.

Department of Environmental Protection

To address the handling of excessive snowfall amounts, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) provides Snow Disposal Guidance to local governments and businesses. The online guidance assists with snow disposal site selection, site preparation and maintenance, and emergency snow disposal options that are protective of wetlands, drinking water, and waterbodies. MassDEP also has an online mapping tool to help communities identify possible snow disposal options locally.