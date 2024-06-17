Healey-Driscoll Administration Shares Hot Weather Precautions Ahead of Heat Wave

In anticipation of dangerous heat and humidity expected Tuesday through Friday across Massachusetts, the Healey-Driscoll Administration invites Massachusetts residents and visitors to plan ahead and practice extreme heat safety.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the state beginning Tuesday. Heat indices between 98 and 106 degrees are expected and hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses to occur.

“With several straight days of hot and humid weather expected this week, it’s essential that Massachusetts residents make a plan to stay safe – including keeping hydrated, limiting strenuous activity and checking in on one another,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We encourage people to cool off at DCR’s waterfronts, beaches and splash decks, or check out the cooling centers in your town.”

To reduce the risks of heat-related illness including heat stroke and heat exhaustion, residents should:

Minimize time spent outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of cool water every 15-20 minutes and avoiding alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

Seek out air-conditioned buildings like libraries and community centers to spend time in; Call 2-1-1 to find locations of cooling centers or shelters near you.

Never leave children or pets in the car alone – the temperatures will rise to unhealthy levels within minutes.

Check in on neighbors who may need assistance making a plan, including the homebound, elderly, or disabled.

Dress for the heat by wearing a hat, light-colored, loose fitting, and breathable clothing

by wearing a hat, light-colored, loose fitting, and breathable clothing As always, call 9-1-1 in an emergency. MEMA’s regional offices have made outreach to local emergency management officials to determine communities that will be opening cooling centers and identify health and personal safety concerns related to upcoming Juneteenth holiday celebrations and large events. “Extreme heat can pose health challenges, particularly for our more vulnerable populations such as older adults, children and those with chronic health conditions.” said Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Director Dawn Brantley. “We encourage everyone to plan ahead and take precautions, especially with many outdoor events taking place across the state this week.” Residents can cool off at the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) 81 waterfronts and spray decks. Certain DCR spray decks are open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week at 32 designated swimming areas across the state from approximately 10:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. For a list or DCR’s saltwater ocean beaches visit here and for the freshwater inland beaches visit here and for a list of beaches that are accessible to people of all abilities visit here. For a list of DCR’s spray decks that are open visit here. Check DCR’s Park Alerts site for any closures of swimming areas due to bacteria and the most up-to-date park hours. In preparation for the summer season, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has completed a comprehensive inspection and servicing program for its entire fleet of vehicles, helping to ensure riders have a reliable experience during the hottest months of the year. This includes servicing the onboard heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to keep the temperature inside vehicles well-regulated. For any concerns, contact their customer support line at 617-222-3200. MBTA riders should consult their Extreme Weather guide, subscribe to T-Alerts and follow @MBTA and @MBTA_CR on social media for updates on weather-related service impacts and call the customer support line at 617-222-3200 with any concerns. Residents working outdoors should remember these words: “Water. Rest. Shade.” Additional resources at OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention, DLS’s MASSsafetyWorks! resources and DIA’s The Workplace Safety Grant. Massachusetts residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information. For the latest updates, follow the National Weather Service Boston/Norton and MEMA on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.