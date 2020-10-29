Health Measures In Schools Are Working, Quincy Health Commissioner Says

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy is now a high-risk community for COVID-19, but the city’s health commissioner said there has yet to be transmission of the virus within the school system, showing that the measures in place to stop its spread are working.

Health Commissioner Ruth Jones provided an update on coronavirus cases within the city and the school system during Wednesday’s School Committee meeting. Mayor Thomas Koch, the chairman of the committee, announced at the meeting that Quincy had moved from a yellow, or moderate-risk, community to a red, or high-risk one, based on metrics used by the state Department of Public Health.

As of Wednesday, the two week daily average of new cases in the city was 8.1, according to city officials; communities with more than eight new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks are considered high-risk by the DPH.

Quincy had been a moderate-risk since mid-August. Jones said the change from yellow to red was consistent with the rise in cases seen statewide in recent weeks and noted every community surrounding Quincy, except Braintree, had been in the red for at least one week prior to Quincy.

“We are seeing the total numbers go up and this is consistent with the surge that we are seeing throughout Massachusetts. We expected to be here,” Jones said.

“I think, for a city of our size, we did pretty good compared to all the cities around us. We were one of the few that had stayed yellow – it was us and Braintree.”

Six Quincy Public Schools students had tested positive for the virus between Oct. 14 and Oct. 27, Jones said. Three were remote learners, two were hybrid learners and one was attending classes in-person full-time. In addition, a freshman football coach at one of the city’s high schools tested positive and 13 players were determined to be close contacts and required to quarantine.

There were 13 COVID-19 cases among students during the prior two-week period – Sept. 30 to Oct. 14 – including eight remote learners, two hybrid learners and three full-time in-person ones.

Jones on Wednesday said there has been no transmission of the virus in schools and said the protocols that are in place – including masks, six feet of separation and proper hand hygiene – were working.

“We have still not scene transmission within the school system. What we’re seeing, and we have seen since the kids have gone back to school, is transmission within the community. We are seeing multiple cases within single families, but that transmission has not been seen within the school system and that is a really good thing,” she said.

“It shows us that what we’re doing in the schools…is working.”

During the committee meeting, Jones stressed the importance of wearing masks to stop the spread of the virus.

“There is proven scientific evidence that masks are probably the most important thing we can do, combined with social distancing, to keep the virus at bay and hopefully eventually get rid of this so we can walk around without masks and without the social distancing,” she said.

“I think that if everybody did it the way they are supposed to do it, we would have much less cases right now.”

Masks, including ones made of cloth, can reduce the number of respiratory droplets the wearer inhales, Jones explained.

“It does help the amount of droplets going in and the amount of droplets going out. We’re not sure how much, but the less droplets that you’re inhaling in all reality the less of that virus you’re getting in your system. They do look at something called viral load in any virus and the more virus you get in you, the more likely you are to develop symptoms from it,” Jones said.

“Wearing a mask actually prevents some of that virus going in, prevents some of that virus going out and is very important in the amount of virus that you inhale or that you spew out to others.”

Jones said the increase in cases in Massachusetts and elsewhere in the country of late has been caused by “COVID fatigue,” or people getting weary of adhering to protocols to stop the spread. With flu season around the corner, Jones said it is important that those guidelines be followed.

“I think we have a few difficult months ahead of us,” she said. “I can’t stress enough, if we continue to use the guidelines and follow the guidelines and be strict about the guidelines, I think that we’ll be OK when we come out of this surge.”

The health commissioner was optimistic that the guidelines used to slow the spread of the coronavirus – masks, social distancing and proper hand hygiene – could also help keep the flu in check.

“I would think it would help because influenza is a virus and is passed the same way – through droplet infections, coughing and sneezing,” Jones said. “Wearing a mask to prevent COVID in turn is going to be doing double duty to prevent influenza from spreading.”

She also stressed the importance of getting a flu shot this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. State health officials are mandating flu shots for nearly all students under the age of 30 starting this school year; Quincy Public Schools partnered with Walgreens to offer flu shots for staff and students in all buildings, including administrative offices, this fall.

People should eat healthy, stay properly hydrated, exercise and get enough sleep to maintain their immune system, Jones added.

“All those things we should do to keep us healthy are really the best things to keep your immune system healthy,” she said. “Difficult sometimes now in the environment that we’re in, but those are the things we really need to do to keep our immune system healthy.”

Jones said people should contact their physician before they consider taking supplements, like Vitamin D or zinc, to improve their immune system.