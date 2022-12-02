Hearing On Quincy Property Taxes Monday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy’s property tax rate for 2023 will be set during the City Council’s meeting on Monday evening.

During Monday’s meeting, councillors will be asked to determine the percentage of local tax levy to be borne by each class of real property. The residential and commercial property tax rates for the upcoming calendar year are based upon that determination.

Mayor Thomas Koch has proposed several financial measures to help keep the 2023 tax rates in check. They include an appropriation of $3 million from the city’s health care budget to reduce the current fiscal year’s budget; an appropriation of $4 million from the city’s stabilization account, also known as the rainy day fund, to reduce the tax rate; an appropriation of $6.47 million from the same account to reduce the tax rate; and $5.25 million from the pension bond stabilization account to reduce the tax levy and budget.

The public will have a chance to comment on the tax rate during a public hearing that will begin at 6:40 p.m. on Monday. The public hearing and subsequent council meeting will take place inside the council chamber at Quincy City Hall, 1305 Hancock St.

In other business Monday, City Clerk Nicole Crispo has proposed tweaks to the calendar for the upcoming special election to fill the Ward 4 seat on the City Council.

The revised calendar would move the deadline for candidates to file certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, with the city clerk up to Dec. 14, as opposed to Dec. 27. If a preliminary election is necessary, ballot position would be determined by a drawing the following morning.

Other dates on the election calendar will remain unchanged. Those include the Dec. 13 deadline to submit nomination papers, with the signatures of 50 registered Ward 4 voters, to the Board of Registrars for certification; the preliminary election date of Jan. 17; and the final election date of Feb. 7.

A preliminary election will be required if more than two candidates qualify for the ballot. As of Friday morning, four candidates had pulled nomination papers – Joel Buenaventura of Common Street, Sharon Cintolo of Willard Street, James Devine of Cross Street and Matthew Lyons of Centre Street.

The special election is being held following the resignation of long-time councillor Brian Palmucci, who left his seat in October upon his appointment to a judgeship. The winner of the special election would be eligible to serve out the remainder of Palmucci’s term, which expires at the end of 2023. The winning candidate could run for a full two-year term in next November’s municipal election.

City Council President Noel DiBona, one of the council’s three at-large members, will serve as the point of contact for Ward 4 residents until the new councillor is seated next year. Residents can reach DiBona by email at ndibona@quincyma.gov or by phone at 617-834-4081.

The complete agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting can be found here.