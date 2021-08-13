Hedwig J. Sullivan, 82

Hedwig J. “Hedy” Sullivan, of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. She was 82.

Hedy was born in South Boston to the late Hedwig “Carol” (Savinsky) and Wayne Parker. After graduating from South Boston High School, she went on to become a secretary at John Hancock.

Hedy made friends instantly with her warm smile and thoughtfulness. The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation to their neighbors for their generosity and kindness.

Devoted wife of Thomas Sullivan of Quincy, beloved mother of Scott Roache and his wife Jamie Roache of Somerville, loving aunt to Wayne Kennedy. Hedy is predeceased by her sister, Cynthia Kennedy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, August 15, from 3-5pm in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 16, at 11am at Blue Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hedwig may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please see keohane.com for directions and online condolences.