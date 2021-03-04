Helen A. Mulligan, 68

Helen A. Mulligan, age 68, of Weymouth, passed away, Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Helen was born in Boston and raised and educated in Weymouth. She graduated from Weymouth High School, Class of 1970. She lived for several years in Quincy, moved to Dorchester, and then moved back to Weymouth, where she happily lived for the past 27 years. Helen joined the U.S. Army Reserve and served in the 187th Support Battalion until her honorable discharge in March 1978.

Helen’s career for over thirty years was with the Health and Welfare Fund for Local 103 IBEW. After retiring Helen owned and operated a small ice cream and convenience store by the name of “Stroll on By” in Ogunquit, Maine.

Helen was a compassionate person who loved life. She had the most beautiful smile that would light up a room. She was an avid reader and was constantly writing letters to loved ones. She would handcraft a loving message and send a card for every occasion. She let you know how much she cared.

Helen loved her family, going to the beach, skiing, and travelling. She enjoyed camping, sitting by the fire with her friends and family, laughing and telling stories. She made many friends as a member of Presidents Golf Course in Quincy. She was always willing to lend you her “Mulligan” if you needed it.

Her trips to Ireland to visit relatives and friends became her home away from home. She felt a strong bond to the country and especially enjoyed time spent on the family farm Gurrane, Glencar, Co Kerry.

Beloved daughter of Joseph H. and Mary C. (Mangan) Mulligan of Quincy.

Devoted sister of Maureen Penta and her husband Charles of Jupiter, Fla., Joseph E. Mulligan and his wife Linda of Braintree, Patricia Mulligan Flaherty and her husband Brian of Norwell, Kevin Mulligan and his wife Bonnie of Quincy, and Anne Mulligan Mahoney and her husband Kevin of Quincy.

Loving aunt of eleven nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Devoted friend of Nancy DiCarlo of Ogunquit, Maine. Helen also leaves many family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Memorial Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, March 7, from 2-5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Helen’s Life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Helen’s memory may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740.

