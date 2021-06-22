Helen Andrews, 84

Helen (Rautiala) Andrews, 84, of Braintree passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Seasons Hospice Home in Milton.

Born on March 13, 1937, in Quincy, daughter of the late Eino and Hilja (Tossavainen) Rautiala, Helen was the youngest of 13 children. She was a graduate of Quincy High School and devoted her life to caring for her family.

Beloved wife of the late Michael P. Andrews, and loving mother of Michael P. Andrews and his wife Julie, Stephen E. Andrews and his wife Cathy, and Paul Andrews, all of Braintree. Helen loved reading and spending time outdoors. However, her greatest joy was found spending time with her four grandchildren, Nicholas Andrews and his wife Nicole, Valerie, Jeff, and Jack Andrews, along with her two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Watson.

Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, June 23 form 4-8 at the Russell & Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels, 516 Washington St. Braintree, MA. The funeral service will be on Thursday, June 24 from 11 AM till 11:45 at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service at noon at Blue Hill Cemetery.