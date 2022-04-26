Helen Antonopoulos, 94

Helen (Stameris) Antonopoulos, 94, of Milton passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 in Scottsdale, AZ.

Born Sept. 3, 1927, in Brookline, MA. Helen was the youngest of 4 children born to the late Arthur and Theoni (Manousos) Stameris.

Beloved wife of 57 years to the late George Antonopoulos. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Christias and her husband Lefteri; and Irene Zafferes and her husband James; also survived by her three grandchildren, Diane Gent and her husband Adam; Alexis Zafferes and her fiancé Jonathan Roth; Stavros Christias and his wife Devnie; and great grandson, Zachary Gent. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews both here in the United States and in Greece.

Her Orthodox faith and Greek heritage were of paramount importance to her. She worked tirelessly to preserve and perpetuate both of these through the many organizations she supported throughout her lifetime. Helen was the driving force who started the local Greek school in Quincy, MA, from which grew the founding members of St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church in Wollaston, MA (now in Braintree, MA). She was a lifelong active member of the Church and the Ladies Philoptochos Society. She was also a Life Member and a Board of Trustee of The Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton, MA. She was an active fundraiser for the Hellenic Children’s Cardiac Fund at Boston Children’s Hospital. Her career as a travel agent spanned 45 years.

Helen and her late husband, George, enjoyed entertaining family and friends and had many holidays and gatherings in their home throughout the years.

A viewing will be held at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA 02184 on Thursday, April 28, from 9:30-11 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. 0Burial will be at Milton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations in her honor be made to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA 02184, or The Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 601 Sherman St., Canton, MA 02021. “In memory of Helen Antonopoulos.”

May her memory be eternal.

