Helen Clarke, 101

Helen (MacDonald) Clarke, 101, of Quincy (OFD) passed away on July 26, 2021.

She was born Nov. 5, 1919 in Dorchester to James and Maude MacDonald. Helen was a member of the first graduating class of Saint Williams School in Savin Hill. She was also the last remaining member of the group known as “the Seven Old Ladies of Savin Hill” who were well known and loved in the neighborhood.

Helen loved traveling, often visited her daughters in Europe. Any stranger she sat next to on a trip never remained a stranger for long. Upon her return, she always had wonderful stories to tell.

Her five siblings predeceased her, along with her husband Emerson Wesley Clarke, and one daughter Linda Louis-Jeune. Helen leaves, to cherish her memory, five children, Wesley W. Clarke (Dolly) of Braintree, Karen J Hodges (Mark) of Clarksville, Tennessee, Brian P. Clarke (Paula) of Marshfield, Susan E. Clarke (Peter Willmott) of Fulborn, England, and Janice A. Foley of Trinity, North Carolina. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were a continuous source of joy to her.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at John Adams Healthcare in Quincy, Massachusetts, for their excellent care and the love they showed Helen where she achieved the age of 101 1/2.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the activities fund at John Adams Nursing Home, Franklin Street, in Quincy would be most appreciated.

The family would like to welcome friends and family to join them at Mortimer Peck Funeral Home 516 Washington St.in Braintree, visiting hours 4-8pm on Thursday July 29.

Funeral mass at St. Clare Parish in Braintree on Friday, July 30 at 11:30 A.M.

Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery in Boston.