Helen D. Eagles, 92

Helen Dorothy “Dottie” (Gerrior) Eagles, age 92, of Canton, formerly of Stoughton and Braintree, died peacefully, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton.

She was born in Quincy, to the late Maurice and Helen (Doyle) Gerrior. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1946.

Dottie had lived in Canton for the past five years, previously in Stoughton for seventeen years, and earlier in Braintree for forty years.

She was employed as an administrative assistant at the former Bradlees in Braintree for twenty years and had been retired for many years.

Dottie was devoted to her family, especially to her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Eagles. Devoted mother of Patricia A. Morrison and her husband Bruce of Stoughton, John L. Eagles and his wife Darlene of Hanover. Loving grandmother of Kimberly Hansler and her husband Scott, Rob Morrison and his wife Katie, Steven Eagles and Mark Eagles. Cherished great-grandmother of Marissa. She was the last of four siblings (Arleen, Paul, and Raymond) and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dottie can now reunite with her husband, mother and father, siblings, and dear friend, Jean Pike, where they can dance, play bingo, and go to Twin Rivers any time they want.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when it is safe to do so.

For those who wish, donations in Helen’s “Dottie” memory may be made to the Activities Fund at Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 601 Sherman Street, Canton, MA 02021.

The Eagles and Morrison families would like to acknowledge the staff of the Hellenic for the compassionate care provided to Helen “Dottie.”

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.