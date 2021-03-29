Helen F. Mahon, 81

Helen F. Mahon, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham.

Helen was born in Quincy on Jan. 8, 1940 to parents Lucy and Francis Flaherty. After graduating from Quincy High School, Helen attended Boston University, where she earned a BS degree in physical therapy. She was lovingly married to her husband Paul Mahon, raising their three children while residing in Quincy.

Helen worked as a physical therapist for many years, helping others and making a difference in so many lives. Helen was an avid skier and ski instructor as well. She enjoyed camping, ballroom dancing, gardening, reading, cooking, and traveling.

Helen loved being anywhere near the ocean; sailboats, cruises and especially her annual Humarock beach vacation with family. Helen’s love for adventure led her on cross country road trips and travels to many foreign lands. Her suitcase was at the ready and she would never pass up the chance to travel anywhere. Helen loved creating memories with her family and many, many friends. She touched so many lives with her kindness, compassion, and sweet ways.

Helen is predeceased by her husband, Paul, and son Michael Mahon. She is survived by her son Brian Mahon and wife Karen and their children Julia and Paul, daughter Kelly Mahon and her son Ryan Louis and wife Hannah and their son Oliver. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Dina Mahon, her brother John Flaherty and wife Joanne, sister Carol Mecagni and husband Philip, brother Edward Flaherty and wife Claire. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

A private service will be held at Dolan Funeral Home.

Donations may be made in memory of Michael Mahon to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Head and Neck Department, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or dana-farber.org/gift.