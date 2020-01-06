Helen F. Thorley Bagley, 91

Helen F. (Ciardi) Thorley Bagley, age 91, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, December 13, 2019, at the John Adams HealthCare Center in Quincy, in the comfort of her loving family.

Helen was born in Quincy to the late Ernest A. and Georgie (Leighton) Ciardi. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1946.

She had been employed for many years as a processing manager for the former Bay Bank.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Bagley and the late Joseph R. Thorley, Jr. Devoted mother of Theresa S. Thorley, Christine A. Thorley Carchia, Patricia A. Thorley Small, Joseph Thorley all of Quincy, Richard E. Thorley of Randolph, James J. Thorley of Fryeburg, Maine and Linda L. Boudreau of Peabody. Loving grandmother of fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

She was the last of nine siblings and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy Saturday, January 11th at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial visitation at the funeral home prior to the service from 12– 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s memory may be made to Bridges, 33 East Pearl Street, Nashua, NH 03060 or bridgesnh.org

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.