Helen J. Tracey, 90

Helen J. (Brennan) Tracey, 90, of Quincy passed away peacefully on Thursday May 21, 2020.

For 70 years she was the beloved wife of Robert E. Tracey. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late John A. Brennan and Marie J. (Brown) Brennan. Helen was the devoted mother of Ethel Conroy (late husband Frank), Michael Tracey (Joyce), Stephen Tracey, Maureen Martinello (Joseph) and Timothy Tracey (Kate). She was the sister of Kay Glennon and Robert Brennan. Helen was pre-deceased by her siblings Thomas Brennan, Walter Brennan and Mary Connolly. She was the proud grandmother of Alison, Jennifer, Ryan and Kyle also the loving great-grandmother of Benjamin and Ella. Helen is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Helen was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed knitting lovely sweaters for her family. She enjoyed exercising with Jack LaLanne, swimming and walking at the beach. Helen was an excellent cook and baker. She was known for her meatloaf, chocolate chip cookies and famous oatmeal cookies. The greatest joys in Helen’s life came from time spent with her family celebrating birthdays and holidays.

In light of current circumstances, services for Helen will be private, with interment at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, Quincy MA 02171.

Traditionally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Helen’s family at this time, friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.