Helen K. Saunders

Helen K. (Pavidis) Saunders, of Quincy, originally from South Boston, passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022, just shy of her 94th birthday.

Beloved wife of 70 years to Arthur J. Saunders. Devoted mother of John and his wife Susan of Sharon, Paul and his wife Robin of Clermont, Fl and Jeanne Harte and her husband Jim of South Weymouth. “Grandy” was the proud grandmother of Adam, Jessica, Meghan, Katie, Joy, Brian and Jimmie. Great-grandmother of Olivia, Brady, Cody, Maggie and AJ.

Helen was a beautiful woman who loved her family. She had an extraordinary spirit that would light up any room that she entered. Never did she miss an occasion to send a card or letter. She kept the Post Office in business!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Tuesday, July 26 at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Tuesday 9-10 am. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Tuesday at 1:30 PM.

Per Helen’s request, in lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the charity of your choice, in her name.

To send the Saunders family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.