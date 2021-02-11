Helen Lutes, 78, passed away Saturday, February 6, at Seasons Hospice in Milton.

She was born in Quincy on December 8, 1942 to the late Alfred E. Erskine and Helen J. Erskine (Davidson). Helen worked for the state of Massachusetts, for more than 25 years, in the Dept. of Revenue (DOR), Child Support Division where she retired.

Helen enjoyed traveling, letting Norwegian Cruise line take her on many adventures. If she was not on a cruise you could find her at a casino, Twin River being her favorite, or catching up with a new novel which she would most likely consume all in one sitting.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy (Dot) McTiernan of Quincy, her daughters, Jill O’Connor of Quincy, Phyllis Mann of Quincy and Lori Diodato of Plymouth as well as grandchildren, Patrick O’Connor III of Dorchester, Emily Mann of Quincy and Corrine Neil of Plymouth. Survivors include her brothers Richard Erskine of FL, Alfred Erskine of Whitman, daughter Alana Buccini of Quincy, granddaughters Kerri Thomas of Quincy, Alicia Buccini of Bridgewater, and grandson Anthony Buccini of Quincy as well as 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Friday, February 19 at 12 PM at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

