Helen M. Alexander, 87

Helen M. (Hartnett) Alexander, 87, of Hanover, entered eternal life surrounded by the love, comfort and care of her family on June 13, 2023.

Born in New Castle West, Co. Limerick, Ireland in 1936, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Hartnett. Helen was the third of ten children. A hard worker throughout her life, she developed her work ethic on her family’s dairy farm. Helen decided at the age of 20 to leave the home she knew and move to America. She met Bob, the love of her life, to whom she was married for 56 years. Helen and Bob raised their family in Hanover, where she lived for 54 years. She retired from Electro Switch Corp. in Weymouth after 30 years as a quality control inspector.

She loved to cook and enjoyed celebrating the holidays at her house, always making things extra special. She is famous for her cheesecake, meatloaf and mashed potato recipes. Helen enjoyed her trips back to Ireland and loved hosting her family on their holidays to Massachusetts. She was a great storyteller often sharing stories of her youth. A strong believer in her Catholic faith, Helen prayed the rosary multiple times a day. Although never golfing a day in her life, Helen was an avid fan of the sport. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her home, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family. She was the quintessential Grandma and Mom; always providing unconditional love and support to her family who were her first priority. Her generosity knew no limits. She will be missed tremendously, but we are grateful to know that she lived out her life on her terms.

Helen was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. “Bob” Alexander. She was the devoted mother of Susan DiRamio and her husband Richard of Marshfield, Karen Pare and her husband Raymond of West Bridgewater and Stephen Alexander of Derry, NH. She was the cherished grandmother of Cassidy, Brendan and Catelyn DiRamio. Helen is survived by her sisters, Theresa Fitzgerald, Kathleen Mullane, Nora Hanley and Rita Ryan as well as her brother Dan Hartnett; all of Co. Limerick, Ireland, and Mike Hartnett of Quincy. Helen was predeceased by her brothers Pat, Jim and John Hartnett. She leaves many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends both here and in Ireland.

Helen’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00am Monday June 19, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church of Our Lady of the Angels Parish, 392 Hanover St, Hanover. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, where she will be interred alongside her beloved late husband, Bob.

Due to flower restrictions at the National Cemetery, the family suggests that Gifts may be made in Helen’s memory to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in support of cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or by visiting dana-farber.org/gift

