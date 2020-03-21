Helen M. Bevacqua, 64, of Quincy, died March 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with Huntington’s disease .

The beloved mother of Jason M. Bevacqua and his partner Cynthia Johnson both of Quincy. Cherished daughter of Marie J. (Whalen) Bevacqua of Quincy and the late Edward Bevacqua. Grandmother of Hailey and Derek both of Quincy. Helen is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Helen grew up in Milton. She graduated from Milton High School Class of 1973. She worked for several years as a Certified Nursing Assistant and later as a dispatcher for a sanitation company. Helen loved playing Bingo, horseback riding and throwing darts. Her greatest joy in life was her son Jason. Helen was a loving, kind and generous woman with a beautiful smile and a heart of gold. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, a cherished daughter and grandmother who will be sadly missed.

In consideration of current events, and keeping in mind our number one priority of protecting our families and our community, the family will have a private visitation in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to Huntington’s Disease Research @ Mass General Hospital, 55 Fruit St. Boston, MA 02114. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.