Helen M. Cadegan, 99

Helen Mary Cadegan passed away on Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the age of 99.

Wife of the late Francis X. Cadegan. Mother of Christine Cadegan of Hingham and John “Jack” Cadegan of Conway, New Hampshire. Grandmother of Victoria Lee Grady and J. Michael Grady of Hull, and aunt of Jayne Santangelo of South Boston.

Helen lived in Quincy for over 60 years. She worked for many years prior to retirement at the Boston Medical Examiner’s office as a histologist.

Helen was buried with her husband in High Street Cemetery in Hingham after a private funeral service.

