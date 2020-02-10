Helen M. Casey, 86

Helen M. (Giddings) Casey, age 86, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton, in the comfort of her loving family.

Helen was born in Boston, to the late Arthur S. and Helen A. (Sullivan) Giddings. She was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain and was a graduate of Jamaica Plain High School, Class of 1950. She had lived in Quincy for the past five years, previously in Braintree for over forty years.

Helen was a devoted homemaker. She took great joy in supporting the activities and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Thomas More Church in Braintree and was a member of the St. Thomas More Ladies Sodality.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick A. “Addie” Casey, Sr. Devoted mother of Christopher M. Casey and his wife Christine of Braintree, Mark S. Casey and his wife Carol of Whitman, Kevin J. Casey and his wife Andrea of Ireland, and Patrick A. Casey, Jr. and his wife Susan of Weymouth. Loving grandmother of ten grandchildren.

One of four siblings, she was the dear sister of James Giddings of Plymouth and was pre-deceased by Arthur S. Giddings, Jr. and Paul J. Giddings. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Wednesday, February 12, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Thomas More Church, 7 Hawthorn Road, Braintree at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Tuesday 4 – 8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or Autism Speaks, 88 Broad Street, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02110.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.