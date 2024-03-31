Helen M. Slattery, 90

Helen M. (Sullivan) Slattery, of Quincy originally from South Boston, died peacefully in her home on March 28, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was 90.

The beloved wife of the late Dudley “Jim” Slattery. Cheished mother of Maureen Oldham and her husband Edward of North Quincy, James Slattery of North Quincy, Donna Slattery of North Quincy, George Slattery of North Quincy and his late wife Amy Shea Slattery and John Slattery and his wife Lisa Robey Slattery of Wollaston. Helen was the daughter of the late John and Brigid (Lee) Sullivan. Sister of the late Mary and Joseph Sullivan, Catherine Cremins, Patrick, Thomas. and Jackie Sullivan. Cherished Nana to Edward Oldham, Alison Slattery Mulkerrins and her husband Michael, Patrick Oldham, Michael Oldham and John D. Slattery. Helen is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Helen grew up in South Boston and raised her family there before moving to Quincy in 2003. She and her late husband Dudley “Jim” loved Castle Island. Helen also loved to sit outside with her neighbors on East Fifth Street in South Boston. She had a strong work ethic and worked for many years in banking before her retirement. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and loved to travel to Portland Maine to see her family. Helen enjoyed playing Bingo and taking trips to Foxwoods. Her faith and her family were the cornerstone of all that was truly important to her. She adored her family especially her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed, but she will live on in their hearts forever.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on April 7th, Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne Monday at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.