Helen T. Berg, 94

Helen T. (Forrester) Berg, age 94, of Goffstown, N.H., formerly of Quincy and Rockland, died peacefully, Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Bel-Air Nursing Home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Helen was born in Boston, to the late Wilfred J. and Ellen T. (Gibbs) Forrester. She was raised and educated in Boston and on the South Shore. She lived in New Hampshire for the past five years, previously in Quincy’s Houghs Neck, and earlier in Rockland for many years. She was also a longtime winter resident of Naples, Fla.

As a young woman, Helen was employed as a telephone operator in the telecommunications industry before leaving the workforce to raise her family. She was a devoted homemaker, actively supporting the many activities and accomplishments of her sons and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and spending time with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Arthur L. “Bud” Berg.

Devoted mother of Richard A. Berg and his wife Roberta of Hanover, Steven F. Berg and his wife Karyl of Goffstown, N.H.

Loving grandmother of Melissa Sierra and her husband Guillermo, Erick Berg and his wife Jenna, Richard “Rick” Berg; Brian Berg and his wife Morgan.

Cherished great grandmother of Addison and Makaela, Jack and Luke, Atomos and Athena.

Dear sister of Arthur J. Forrester of Quincy and his late wife Mary, Kathleen G. McIntyre and her husband Thomas of Quincy, and the late Grace E. Dwyer and her late husband Robert.

Helen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, January 21, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Monday, January 22, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, in lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s memory may be made to the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 200 Ivy Street, Brookline, MA 02446 or www.mabvi.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.