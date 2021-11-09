Helen T. Mulhern, 96, of Quincy, died peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Hancock Park Nursing and Rehabilitation in Quincy.

Born in Boston on November 6, 1925, she was raised in Hyde Park and was the daughter of the late William F. and Susan (Cremin) Mulhern. She attended local schools and graduated from Hyde Park High School with the Class of 1943.

Helen was an administrator with Commonwealth of Massachusetts DET. She enjoyed her career and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Helen was a strong, independent, and caring person. She would do anything for the people in her life. In her spare time, Helen enjoyed knitting, reading, watching CNN, and keeping up with her favorite sports team, the Boston Red Sox.

Helen was the loving aunt of Edmund Andresen, Jr. and his wife Ellen of Maine, Jean Hartley and her husband William of Duxbury, and Karen Limont and her husband Eric of Marshfield. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Marion Andresen and William Mulhern, Jr. Helen is also survived by many loving great nieces and great nephews.

Helen’s funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Helen’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.