Helen Williams, 90

Helen (Richards) Williams, age 90, of Lexington, Virginia, passed away March 10, 2022, due to natural causes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Richards of Quincy, Massachusetts, brother James Richards of Quincy, in 2003 by her husband of fifty years Charles Williams, her son John Williams (Thuy) in 2016, and her granddaughter Kara Williams in 2001.

She is survived by her sons Robert Williams (Robin) of Lexington, Virginia, and Charles Williams (Victoria) of Laurel, Maryland, grandsons Adam (Heather) and Brian Williams, granddaughters Maggie Arehart (Justin), Cindy and Jenifer Williams, great-granddaughters Holly and Alaina Williams, Everlee and Lily Arehart, nieces Patty Cvizic and Debbie Holling, and nephew Claude Crider.

Family visitation was held Monday, March 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Harrison Funeral Home, Lexington, Virginia, prior to a 2:00 p.m. funeral service with her son the Rev. Robert Williams officiating, with a subsequent graveside service at Stonewall Jackson (Oak Grove) Memorial Cemetery in Lexington, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations by check be made to the Kendal Staff Appreciation Fund, Kendal at Lexington, 160 Kendal Dr., Lexington, VA 24450