Helping Hands Stepping Up This Holiday Season

By SCOTT JACKSON

Now, more than ever, local charities need your help this holiday season to provide assistance to the individuals and families they serve.

Quincy’s non-profits report they are serving more clients this year than they have in the past with so many residents impacted by the pandemic. To help meet the rising demand, those charities need additional assistance from those who can give.

Residents who can help can do so in myriad ways, such as giving food, toys, household supplies, money and gift cards. Charities are also in need of volunteers – not just in December, but year-round.

Below is a list of some of the local organizations making a difference this year and how the public can support their needs.

Interfaith Social Services

Interfaith Social Services provided meals to 1,500 households this Thanksgiving and will distribute 4,000 gifts this holiday season, according to executive director Rick Doane. Since the pandemic began the organization has seen a substantial increase in the number of local residents reaching out for help.

Interfaith operates one of the largest emergency food programs in Greater Boston. Each year its food pantry assists more than 30,000 clients in Quincy and across the South Shore. In addition, Interfaith operates a mental health counseling center, homelessness prevention program and a thrift shop.

The organization’s food pantry serves thousands of local residents each month, said Doane, and Interfaith is always in need of food for its clients.

In addition, Interfaith is in need of diapers for its clients. Doane noted Interfaith is one of the few diaper banks in the state and there is no federal assistance program that covers diaper purchases. The highest demand is for diaper sizes 4, 5 and 6, he said. Children stay in those sizes the longest time, from roughly ages 1.5 to 3.

“Our food pantry believes that hygiene is a right, not a luxury,” Doane said. “Another product that is always needed is feminine hygiene products, specifically pads. Most of Interfaith’s clients are women and likewise there are no government assistance programs to purchase those essential products.”

Donations of new reusable and disposable masks are always welcome. They will be distributed to Interfaith’s clients or be used by the more than 130 volunteers who serve within their programs each week.

Donations can be dropped off at Interfaith’s headquarters at 105 Adams St. in Quincy Center. Items can also be purchased through Amazon and shipped directly there.

Interfaith relies on volunteers year-round. Doane said the organization is looking for residents who can volunteer for three hours a week for the whole year.

“It has been incredible to witness the generosity and caring from our community during these challenging times,” said Doane. “Quincy is an amazing city and its residents have truly rallied since the pandemic began to serve their neighbors in need.”

For more information, visit interfaithsocialservices.org or call 617-773-6203.

The Salvation Army

For more than 125 years, the Salvation Army of Quincy has provided Christmas assistance to families, providing them with toys, gifts, clothing, and food, said Capt. Amber Maynor. With more families in need this year, they are in desperate need of people like you to partner with them to meet these needs.

There are several ways you can be a Christmas miracle maker, Maynor said.

The Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year is the Red Kettle Campaign. Maynor said the goal is to raise $1350,000 during the campaign, which runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 24.

Money collected from the Red Kettle Campaign supports the Salvation Army year-round.

“Due to COVID, we are unable to stand at all of our traditional locations, which sets our fundraiser up at an initial loss, unless you can help,” Maynor said.

“Please consider donating as you pass a Red Kettle located a Walmart, Star Market, Shaw’s, Hobby Lobby, South Shore Plaza, and Stop & Shop. Think about it, if even half of the residents of Quincy gave $5, we would exceed our goal!”

The Salvation Army also needs individuals, families, businesses, or service groups who can sponsor children to purchase clothing and toy items for its clients. Children’s names, ages, gender, clothing sizes, and toy wishes are placed on an angel tag, which is given to the sponsor. You would shop for the child and then return the gifts to the Salvation Army, located on Baxter Street.

To sponsor a child and obtain angel tags, you can contact the Salvation Army office at 617-472-2345. You can also go to Walmart, which has a Christmas tree with angel tags on it.

The Salvation Army also has Registry for Good at Walmart, where you can purchase toys and have them shipped directly to the group’s offices. Simply go to walmart.com, search for registry, click “Registry for Good,” and then search for “Angel Tree of Quincy Salvation Army.”

“Year after year, your support, generosity, and giving hearts overwhelm us,” Maynor said. “With this background, we say thank you in advance for what we know you are going to do to help us meet our kettle goal, make Christmas 2020 bright, and bring hope to many in 2021.”

Father Bills & MainSpring

Residents looking to help out Father Bill’s & MainSpring this year can visit helpfbms.org/holidays to find out the various ways to assist your neighbors in need. The organization’s top need is monetary donations to help cover the added costs created by the COVID-19 crisis.

To assist families in need, FBMS is requesting gift cards in lieu of presents. Gift cards provide families with the most flexibility, plus they help FBMS preserve storage space for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies during the pandemic. Gift cards can be provided in any denomination from any large stores, such as CVS, Shaw’s, Stop & Shop, Target and Walmart.

This year, FBMS is assembling gift bags for the guests staying at Father Bill’s Place in Quincy. Items needed for the gift bags include lip balm, nail clippers, shaving kits, lotions, cell phone ear buds, and winter hats and gloves. To see a full list of items and to ship them directly to FBMS, visit the agency’s Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/holidaysFBMS.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to: Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301.

During the COVID-19 crisis, FBMS is in need of prepared meals for guests of Father Bill’s Place and the satellite shelter in Quincy. For more info, contact Mary Ann Mendes at 508-427-6448 ext. 2289 or email volunteer@helpfbms.org.

Father Bill’s & MainSpring serves nearly 7,000 households annually, including more than 900 individuals at Father Bill’s Place in Quincy. The agency also operates approximately 550 permanent supportive housing units across Southern Massachusetts, including more than 300 units in the Quincy area alone, approximately 50 of which are for families.

Quincy Community Action Programs

Quincy Community Action Programs has seen a drastic increase in need at its Southwest Community Food Center since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Compared to last year, QCAP’s food center has seen a 40 percent increase in new families using the food pantry for the first time and an overall 25 percent increase in services.

The holidays will put a strain on low-income families that have been the hardest hit by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

“The Southwest Community Food Center, located at 1 Copeland St., is here to help, by providing holiday assistance through the distribution of holiday meals and gifts during the holiday season,” said Kristen Schlapp, QCAP’s chief operating officer.

QCAP provided 700 full Thanksgiving dinners this year, up from 580 distributed last year, and expects to distribute an additional 700 holiday food orders, including hams, during December.

Suggested holiday donations include frozen turkeys and other holiday meal essentials, including cranberry jelly, turkey gravy, canned pie ingredients, and cooking oil and spices. Food donations to QCAP’s food center help to fill gaps caused by an increased need over the last eight months, and they help supply the pantry with items that are more difficult to find.

In addition to holiday meals, QCAP will also be providing at least 800 children with gifts this holiday season. These children include those enrolled at QCAP’s food center and children who attend QCAP’s Head Start Program. QCAP is accepting gift donations through an Amazon and Target gift registry that can be found at qcap.org/food.

Because of the pandemic, Schlapp said there is an ongoing need at the food center for donations of non-food items such as cleaning supplies, toilet paper, masks, feminine products, soap, and toothpaste and toothbrushes. QCAP also encourages monetary donations at this time of year and can stretch every dollar donated to the food center to have the biggest impact on clients who are struggling with hunger.

“Many of our low-income community members are making hard decisions right now about whether to pay their rent, their heating costs, or put food on their tables,” Schlapp said. “At this time of year, donations of any size are critical and allow QCAP to relieve the hunger our clients and their families face so they can focus their resources on other necessities such as rent.”

The food center is accessible to clients and donors five days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except on Wednesdays when it is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to accommodate working families. For more information on the services the food center provides or donations needed, please call 617-471-0796.

QCAP also provides heating assistance to residents in Quincy, Braintree, Milton, and Weymouth. Heating assistance can help significantly reduce monthly bills, even if heat is included in the rent. For more information on this, please call 617-657-5301 or visit qcap.org/energy.

Rental assistance is also available through QCAP’s housing program. QCAP has helped families avoid eviction through rental assistance funding since the start of the pandemic. For more information on eligibility, please call 617-657-5376 or visit qcap.org/housing.

QCAP is an essential service provider serving more than 26,000 unduplicated individuals each year and addressing the urgent and growing needs resulting from COVID-19 that have hit the low-income community the hardest, said Schlapp.

“Being able to serve the community during these challenging times would not be possible without the ongoing support of our community, volunteers, and donors,” she said.

DOVE

The annual adopt-a-family holiday assistance program at DOVE (Domestic Violence Ended) is underway. Because of the pandemic, the families DOVE serves need help now more than ever.

Keeping the pandemic and the safety of its donors, staff, and clients in mind, DOVE is asking donors to consider purchasing gift cards for their adopted families. This will allow DOVE to receive and pass on your package directly through the mail. The families will then be able to use those cards to provide themselves and their children holiday gifts. I think we can all agree, 2020 needs a little more cheer!

To participate, email dove.elfteam@gmail.com.

DOVE will provide a list of options where donors can choose to support a specific family, donate general goods to the shelter or help support its much needed general gift-card drive to support families through the holidays and beyond.

Donors who choose to adopt a specific family will receive their family’s holiday wish list no later than Dec. 4. To ensure that each of DOVE’s more than 150 families receive their gifts before the holidays, gift cards should be mailed by Dec. 10.

DOVE will provide you with the address of its drop-off location in Quincy.

If you wish to make a financial contribution to support DOVE’s work, or the holiday assistance program, see DOVE’s website, dovema.org, or email development@dovema.org.

South Shore YMCA

The South Shore YMCA’s holiday assistance program provides toys, meals and clothing to thousands of families each year. The program gives much more than just material possessions for a holiday celebration – it brings a sense of belonging that creates an inner-springboard of self-confidence and a desire to give back.

Those looking to help out have three options to do so.

Residents can make the holidays brighter for neighbors by adopting a local family and donating the items on their holiday list. To adopt a family this holiday season, contact Kathy Quigley at 857-891-0378 or kquigley@ssymca.org.

Residents can also purchase an item or two from the YMCA’s general wish list. To do so, fill out a form at ssymca.org and drop off the unwrapped presents by Dec. 16. Donations may be dropped off at the Germantown Neighborhood Center, 366 Palmer St. in Quincy; the Quincy YMCA at 79 Coddington St.; and the Emilson YMCA, 75 Mill St., Hanover.

Residents can also make monetary donations directly to the YMCA online through its website.

For more information, please contact the YMCA at holidays@ssymca.org.

Quincy Fire Department

The Quincy Fire Department, in partnership with Mayor Thomas Koch, has organized a food drive for those in need this year.

If you are able to give, you can drop off donations at any of five firehouses throughout the city: fire headquarters at 40 Quincy Ave; Engine 2 and Ladder 5 at 311 Hancock St.; Engine 4 and Ladder 2 at 111 Beale St.; Engine 6 at 1082 Sea St.; and Engine 7 at 86 Huckins Ave.

The bins are located on the exterior of the buildings so contactless drop-offs can be made.

Drop-off bins will remain at the stations until Dec. 12.

Quincy Animal Shelter

Those looking to help out four-legged friends can do so this holiday season by supporting the Quincy Animal Shelter.

The shelter has a wish list of items it is in need of that can be dropped off at the shelter, located at 56 Broad St., during adoption hours.

The list includes gift cards of any denomination to Pet Supplies Plus, Petco, Stop & Shop and Walmart. The shelter is also in need of any brand of dry cat food for its feral pantry, even open bags are accepted; Stewart Pro-Treat dog treats; Fancy Feast adult cat food for shelter residents; paper towels; bleach; any brand of high-efficiency laundry detergent; Yesterday’s News cat litter; new plastic litter boxes and litter scoops; postage stamps; and various dog and cat toys.

The shelter also accepts clean towels, facecloths, sheets and pillow cases, but does not take blankets, comforters or pillows.

For more information, you can visit quincyanimalshelter.org or call 617-376-1349.