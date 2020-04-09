Henry A. Duncan, Jr., 76

Henry A. Dunican, Jr., age 76, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, April 3, 2020, at Framingham Union Hospital, after a long illness.

Henry was born, raised and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy High School and later earned his Associate’s degree from Quincy College.

Henry was proud to have served in the U.S. Army during the 1960s.

He was employed as a taxi driver for over thirty years, working for Yellow Cab of Quincy and South Shore Cab. Previously, he worked for Diebold and IBM.

Henry had a passion for art. He was talented at drawing, and could often be seen sketching in his cab. He also enjoyed painting and studying art history.

Beloved son of the late Henry A. and Nora G. (Cronin) Dunican.

Dear brother of Robert T. Dunican of Pembroke.

Henry is also survived by his cousin, Frederick W. Carson of Maryland.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Graveside services, with military honors, will be conducted at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, West Quincy at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Henry’s memory may be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, Advancement Office, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.