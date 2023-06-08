Henry Frank Verlicco, 72

Henry Frank Verlicco, age 72, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of West Bridgewater, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice in Tavares, Fla., ending his battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born and raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical School, Class of 1970.

Following his graduation, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served in the Seabees. After his honorable military service, he graduated, on the GI Bill, from ITT Tech with a degree in automotive mechanical repair. He was a Life Member of the Navy Seabee Veterans of America, Life Member of DAV (original Chapter 39 Randolph), member of Island X-4 of Brockton, Amvets Post 51, and Taunton American Legion.

Frank was employed for twenty-five years with the City of Quincy Cemetery Department where he became the foreman at Pine Hill Cemetery in West Quincy.

He loved scuba diving for lobsters during the warm summer months, often bringing home more than he could find people to eat. Fishing was his real passion, getting up no matter the hour to catch the tide so he might catch buckets of smelts, which he loved to eat. The man loved to eat and feeding him was such a joy!

When it became difficult to fish, Frank relied on his many others hobbies. He was a fantastic artist, drawing just about anything, he enjoyed carving wood and making models to pass the day.

His time in Florida was brief but he relished the no snow, swimming pools with beautiful women, and his golf cart rides. Always social, he would stop and talk with anybody he could make a friend with and he always did. Family was most important to him and he was a doting father to his beautiful fur babies, Sophie and Mia. A humorous, silly, loving and kind man, with a huge heart, he will be sorely missed by all those he touched. He was affectionately known as Uncle Frank by those related and not related, and he loved it!

Beloved son of the late Henry C. and Lillian (Baril) Verlicco.

Best friend of Sandra (Brady) Verlicco of Leesburg, Fla.

Loving brother of Vicki Mullaney of Quincy, Lillian Malvesti and her husband John of Ocala, Fla., Margo Acciavatti and her husband Ed of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Tony Verlicco and his wife Mary of Braintree.

Frank is survived by twelve nieces and nephews, twenty-four great nieces and nephews, and twelve great -great nieces and nephews, with one on the way. He also leaves his inner circle of close friends and several God-children.

Memorial Graveside Services, with military honors, will be conducted at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree, on Wednesday, June 21, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Those attending should gather at the cemetery office. Following services, a Celebration of Frank’s Life will be held at the Town River Yacht Club, 60 Mound St., Quincy, at 1 p.m. Frank loved light and bright colors. In his honor, it would be wonderful to see everyone wearing such attire.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the caring staff at Cornerstone Tavares for their incredible care during his last days and comfort to all who visited Frank.

For those who wish, donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.