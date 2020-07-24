Henry J. Gatto, 89

Henry J. Gatto, age 89, of Quincy, formerly of Somerville, died, peacefully, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Henry was born in Boston, to the late Joseph and Margaret (Faulkner) Gatto. He was raised and educated in Charlestown and graduated from the former High School of Commerce in Boston. He lived in Quincy for three years, previously in Somerville for most of his life.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict and attained the rank of corporal. He earned numerous commendations, including the Korean Service Medal w/2 bronze service stars, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

He worked as a manager with the United States Army Corps of Engineers for over forty years.

Beloved brother of Kathryn L. Pasquale of Quincy and her late husband, Mario A. Pasquale, Quincy Fire Dept., Retired. Loving uncle of Joseph H. Pasquale and his girlfriend, Diane Loreth, both of Braintree. He was predeceased by his dear cousin, Barbara A. DeFlumere, and her husband Cosmo L. “Benny” DeFlumere.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, July 28, from 9 – 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Henry’s memory may be made to Saint Mary’s Church, 55 Warren Street, Boston, MA 02129.

