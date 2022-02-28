Henry J. ‘Hank’ Smith, 70

Henry J. (Hank) Smith, age 70, of Quincy, died unexpectedly on Feb. 25, 2022 at his home.

Born and raised in Quincy. Graduated from St Gregory’s grammar School and North Quincy High School.

Hank worked various jobs on the South Shore. Most recently, he was a commercial truck driver.

Dear son of the late Frank S. and Helen M. (Pfrienmer) Smith. Loving brother of Francis Smith and his late wife of Missouri City, Texas, Emily McVeigh and her husband Edward of Rockland, MA and his twin sister Margaret Starr Volpe and her husband John of Quincy. Devoted uncle of Edward McVeigh and his wife Darlene of Hanson, MA, Michael Smith of Missouri City, TX, Jacqueline Russell of Baker, LA, James Starr of Rockland and the late Beth McVeigh and several grandnieces and grandnephews. Long time dear friend of Adelaida Paul.

Hank was a devoted and active member of Central Baptist Church in Quincy.

A funeral service will be held on Friday March 4 at 11 a.m. in the Central Baptist Church, 67 Washington St., Quincy.

Visiting hours will be held at the Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock St, Quincy, on Thursday March 3 from 4-7 p.m.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, West Quincy.

Donations in Hanks name may be made to Central Baptist Church, Quincy, MA.

