Henry J. Hernandez, 59, of North Quincy passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

He was born in Boston to Addys (Urquiza) and Enrique Hernandez. Henry graduated from Cotting School and went on to attend Bridgewater State University, Bunker Hill Community College and UMass Boston where he earned his Associate’s Degree in business administration. He then became a portfolio administrator for State Street.

Henry was passionate about model airplanes, the Boston Red Sox, his family and friends and he was a firm believer in living life to the fullest. His presence is sorely missed and his loss is deeply felt.

Cherished son of Addys (Urquiza) and her husband Gil Alonso of North Quincy. Loving brother to Richard Hernandez and his wife Anna of Weymouth. Beloved uncle to Julia and Melissa Hernandez of Weymouth. Henry also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, July 19, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

Memorial donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078.