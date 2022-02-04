Henry J. Lamb, Jr., 80

Henry Joseph Lamb, Jr. May 29, 1941 – February 1, 2022. Henry was 80.

Henry grew up in North Quincy, MA. He was a proud graduate of North Quincy High School. He holds an undergraduate degree from Mass Maritime Academy in Marine Engineering. He returned to Mass Maritime post graduation where he held a long and successful career as a Professor of Engineering. He also served as Faculty Advisor to the Athletic Program for which he was inducted into the MMA Athletic Hall of Fame. During his time at the Academy, he worked to achieve two Master’s Degrees: one from Bridgewater State University in Education and one from Harvard University in History.

When Henry wasn’t teaching, he could be found at the Squantum Yacht Club where over the years he held the role of Commodore. He was an active supporter of Quincy Bay Race Week. He loved walking by the ocean either on Wollaston Boulevard or on the Cape Cod Canal.

Henry was generous and kind as evidenced by his years serving as Head Usher at the Cathedral in Boston as well as his many charitable donations.

Henry was the son of the late Henry J. Lamb, Sr. and Margaret (Mullen) Lamb. Brother of the late Linda (Lamb) Murphy.

He is survived by his loving family, his niece, Michelle Kelly of Plymouth and his nephew, Sean Murphy of Scituate as well as his brother-in-law, Michael Murphy of Scituate. He will be dearly missed by his great nieces: Mackenzie Kelly and Millie Murphy and his great nephew: Garrett Murphy. Henry leaves behind many great friends with whom he was blessed to share his time.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Henry may be made to Massachusetts Maritime Academy Athletics, 101 Academy Drive, Bourne, MA 02532. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences