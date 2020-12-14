Henry Miller

Henry “Hank” Miller of Quincy passed away Dec. 10.

Loving husband of Edith (Lydon). Cherished father of Henry Jr. and his wife Trish of Braintree, Robert Miller of FL and the late Cheryl Miller. Grandfather of Brianna and Katelyn Miller of Braintree. Brother of Richard Miller and Michael Miller of Quincy and the late Robert Miller. Brother-in-law of Paula Miller of Wey, Barbara Keyes of Plymouth, Jean Miller of Quincy and the late Cathleen Kravitz. Uncle of the late Ricky Miller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health conditions funeral services for Hank will be private.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

