Henry P. “Brad” Bradley, of Quincy, formerly of Roxbury and Dorchester, died July 5, 2023.

Brad adored his family and was a hard worker. He enjoyed trips to local casinos, woodworking, detailing his cars, and was always very handy. He worked in facilities at the Museum of Fine Arts for over 30 years. Brad was a smart, kind, and considerate man who gave his time to others without a second thought. He was generous and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Son of the late Henry and Irene Bradley. Beloved husband of Carole A. Bradley of Quincy. Cherished brother of Patricia McLain Robinson and her husband Robert of Quincy. Loving uncle of Anthony Robinson and his wife Shari of FL, Kevin Robinson of Quincy, Jennifer Amador and her husband Rene of Quincy, Christopher Robinson and his wife Erinn of Quincy, David Joseph and his partner Russ of NJ, Paul Joseph and his wife Lena of Natick, and many grand nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Brad may be made to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061 or to a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.