Henry Pagnano, 92

Henry Pagnano, age 92, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, May 31, 2021 at home.

Born in Quincy, to the late Costanzo and Genoveffa (Canzano) Pagnano, he was raised and educated there.

Henry was proud to have served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.

He was a longtime employee with the Quincy Housing Authority and had been retired for many years.

One of nine siblings, he was the dear brother of Jean Visco of Newton and was predeceased by Joseph Pagnano, Virginia DiFederico, Alba Young, Armando Pagnano, Antoinette D’Angelo, Mary LoPorto, and Anthony Pagnano. Henry is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9-10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Henry’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

