Henry Peter “Hank” Novak, 86, of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after a brief illness.

Hank was born on January 18, 1936, to Nicholas & Pauline Novak in Boston, Massachusetts. After proudly and honorably serving in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, he followed in his father’s footsteps and made a respected career as a talented auto body mechanic.

Hank met the love of his life, Margaret (Murphy) and they wed in 1964. The Novaks resided in Quincy where they raised their children. Anyone who knew Hank, knew that he was a loving father and husband.

Hank is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret F. (Murphy) Novak of Quincy. He was the devoted father of Patricia Tenney and her husband Mark of Quincy, Michael Novak of Quincy, and Laura Beston and her husband Matthew of Braintree. Hank was the loving Papa to his beautiful grandchildren, Elise & Kate Tenney and Michael & Brynn Beston. He was the dear brother of Richard Novak of Florida and was preceded in death by his siblings Nicholas Novak, Pauline Cunningham, and Edward Novak. Hank will also be missed by his in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends who were like his family. Hank’s family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He will be sadly missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, March 3, 2022, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Friday, March 4, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Parish in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Hank’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

