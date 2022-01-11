Henry R. Previte, 94

Henry R. Previte, age 94, formerly of East Boston, died Jan. 8.

Mr. Previte was born in East Boston to the late Frank and Irene (Giusti) Previte. He was raised in East Boston and Graduated from East Boston High School, Class of 1944.

Mr. Previte was a devoted husband and caregiver to his wife, Rita (Miceli) Previte during their 67 years of marriage. He was a devoted father to his children, Donna (Previte) MacFadgen and her husband Chris of Pembroke, David Previte and his wife Kerrie of Holbrook and Karen (Previte) Bartlett of Danvers. Mr. Previte is also survived by his grandchildren, Courtney and Christopher MacFadgen, Matthew Previte and Cristina (Previte) Cardona. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Previte received a Bachelor’s degree from Boston University. He received his Master’s degree in education from Boston University, Master’s degree in social work from Boston College School of Social Work and was a licensed certified social worker with state of Massachusetts.

At 18 years old, Mr. Previte enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country for 4 years. He taught delinquency at Suffolk University, Boston University and Northeastern University. He also worked at the Youth Services Board Detention Center, the Roxbury Special Youth Program and the Division of Youth Services. Mr. Previte worked for the city of Boston, Youth Activities Commission for 20 years. Prior to retirement, Mr. Previte worked for 15 years at the Boston Police Department as deputy director of personnel.

Mr. Previte was an avid stamp collector, with an extensive stamp collection, trading stamps all over the world. He loved all sports and was a New England Patriots ticket holder for 20 years. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends throughout his life.

At the request of the family the funeral and burial will be private.

The Previte family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, caregivers and private care providers for the compassionate care and devotion over the years.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Homes.