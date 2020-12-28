Herbert J. Starr Jr. of Dunedin, Florida, died Nov. 19, 2020 after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Diane.

Herb was born in San Mateo, California on Feb. 26, 1955, and was the son of the late Herbert J. Starr, Sr., and Mildred L. (Rand) Starr. Herb graduated from Quincy Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1973, and worked for many years in the auto body industry. Herb grew up in Quincy and moved to Florida in the 1980s.

He is survived by his siblings, Jeffrey H. Starr, QFD Retired Deputy Chief and his wife, Paula, of Abington; Jacquelyn (Starr) Higgins of Abington; and Michael Starr of Braintree. Herb was the brother-in-law of the late George Higgins. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their children.

A memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date.