Herbert S. Dunham of East Bridgewater died unexpectedly June 19 at home.

Herb was born in Quincy to the late Robert and Mary (Simmons) Dunham. He attended Quincy High School and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University. He was a proud Vietnam era Navy veteran and was a member of the American Legion Abington Post 112.

Herb worked for many years as a controller in manufacturing facilities such as Pneumatic Scale in North Quincy, Barcolene Company in Holbrook, Double E Company in West Bridgewater and C.P. Bourg Inc. in New Bedford. He was a selfless man who gave his time to volunteer work over the years at Wareham District Court and also at special education surrogate parent.

Beloved husband of 47 years to Carol A. (Longo) Dunham of East Bridgewater. Loving father of Aimee Dunham and Renee Crepeau of Lawrenceburg, TN, Holly Parker and James Parker Jr. of Halifax and the late Keith Dunham. Proud grandfather of James Parker, Nathan Parker, Peter Parker and George Crepeau. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Herb is predeceased by his siblings; Edward and Richard Dunham.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 7 PM in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. For your safety, Covid-19 precautions are in place, face coverings must be worn and there is a limited amount of guests allowed in the funeral home at a time.

Memorial donations may be made to Adult and Teen Challenge, 5250 N Towne Center Dr., Ozark, Missouri 65721.