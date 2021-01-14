Participant Tests Positive For COVID; High School Hockey Back On Hiatus

By SCOTT JACKSON

One of the participants in Saturday’s Quincy-North Quincy hockey game has tested positive for COVID-19, Supt. Kevin Mulvey announced Thursday, meaning players on both teams will need to quarantine for up to two weeks.

Mulvey said the Quincy Health Department informed him about the positive test on Thursday. The Health Department has determined Saturday’s game was during the participant’s infectious period, Mulvey said.

All players who participated in the game are considered close contacts under guidance issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Mulvey explained.

“There has been a considerable amount of COVID-19 transmission during hockey activities,” Mulvey said Thursday in an open letter.

“In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and their families, the MDPH identifies all people who participated on the ice while a case of COVID-19 was present during their infectious period as close contacts.”

As a result, Mulvey said, “all hockey team members for both high schools who participated in Saturday’s game have potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and will need to quarantine for seven to fourteen days following the exposure, depending on testing and test results.”

School nurses would be contacting each player to review the quarantine guidelines, the superintendent stated. Those deemed close contacts are advised to stay away from family members during the quarantine period and avoid leaving their house unless medically necessary. Other household members are free to continue their normal activities.

While the players are subject to quarantine, they will be required to attend school remotely and not in-person until they are cleared by the Health Department.

“Similarly, the high school hockey teams will resume practice and playing games after the quarantine period has elapsed,” Mulvey said. “Additional information will be shared by the high school Athletic Directors and coaches with specifics as soon as it is available.”

Mulvey had put the programs on hiatus Sunday, after photos emerged after the teams’ game on Saturday showing some players not properly wearing masks and not following distancing guidelines, including photos of seniors together before the game as well as photos from the game itself.

Initially, Mulvey said the programs would be on a ten-day hiatus and instructed players to quarantine during that period. After consultation with Ruth Jones, the city’s health commissioner, and the state Department of Public Health, Mulvey on Monday lifted the requirement for those students to quarantine because there were no known active COVID-19 cases among them as of Saturday’s game.

Mulvey told the School Committee Wednesday that the hockey programs could resume activities Thursday after taking steps to comply the mask and distancing protocols. The district purchased new masks manufactured by CCM specifically designed for use by hockey players and the bench areas at Quincy Youth Arena were reconfigured to allow additional spacing.

In addition, Mulvey said the rink was deep cleaned earlier this week. He said the decision to do so was made by rink management and not his department.