High School Sports Start This Week

By SCOTT JACKSON

With the school year underway, the fall sports season will enter full swing with golfers hitting the links this week. Other teams will begin playing games next week.

Up to 50 home spectators will be allowed at Quincy and North Quincy’s games this fall, according to Kevin Mahoney, the athletic director at Quincy High School; all spectators will be required to wear masks. Fans will not be allowed to travel to away games.

Quincy High School’s golf team will open its season Thursday when it hosts Hanover at the Furnace Brook Golf Course, Quincy’s home club.

Quincy and North Quincy will face each other Sept. 29 at Presidents Golf Course, which is the home course for North. The two teams will also go head-to-head Oct. 13 at Furnace Brook.

Quincy’s other matches are set for Sept. 29 versus Scituate, Oct. 1 versus Pembroke, Oct. 6 at Plymouth South, Oct. 7 versus Hingham, Oct. 8 at Hanover, Oct. 14 at Scituate, Oct. 15 at Pembroke and Oct. 20 versus Plymouth South. All golf matches are set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

The schedule for North’s teams had yet to be posted as of Tuesday morning.

Soccer will also be played this fall, with new rules in place to minimize contact between players.

Quincy High’s boys’ and girls’ soccer squads will open their season Oct. 2 versus Hanover. The boys’ team will host Hanover at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium and the girls’ team will be on the road. The boys’ game starts at 4 p.m. and the girls’ game is slated for 6 p.m.

Quincy and North Quincy will play two double headers this year. The first will be held Oct. 14 – the girl’s game will start at 4 p.m. and the boys’ game at 6:30 p.m. – at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium and the second is on Nov. 4 at Creedon Field, with the boys playing at 4 p.m. and the girls playing at 6:30 p.m.

The Quincy boys’ team’s remaining games are Oct. 6 at Pembroke, Oct. 8 at Plymouth South, Oct. 16 at Scituate, Oct. 19 at Hanover, Oct. 22 versus Hingham, Oct. 27 versus Pembroke, Oct. 30 versus Plymouth South and Oct. 6 versus Scituate. All will start at 4 p.m.

The Quincy girls’ team’s remaining games are Oct. 6 at Pembroke, Oct. 16 versus Notre Dame Academy, Oct. 19 versus Plymouth South, Oct. 21 versus Scituate, Oct. 23 versus Hanover, Oct. 27 at Pembroke, Oct. 30 at Plymouth South, and Nov. 6 at Scituate. All those contests begin at 4 p.m.

The girls’ volleyball teams will be in action this fall as well.

Quincy will open the season Oct. 1 at Hanover; the game starts at 5:30 p.m.

Quincy and North will go head-to-head twice this season. The first match is set for Oct. 13 at Quincy High and the second contest is Nov. 2 at North. Both will start at 7 p.m.

Quincy’s remaining games are Oct. 6 versus Pembroke, Oct. 15 versus Notre Dame, Oct. 20 versus Plymouth South. Oct. 22 at Scituate, Oct. 26 versus Hanover, Oct. 28 at Pembroke, Oct. 30 at Plymouth South, and Nov. 5 versus Scituate.

Cross-country will also be offered during the fall season; Quincy’s two high schools have a combined team in that sport. Its schedule was not available Tuesday.

The MIAA has decided to cancel postseason tournaments for the fall season. Individual leagues, however, will be allowed to offer postseason events. The Patriot League, which both high schools belong to, is planning to hold a postseason event for soccer and volleyball.